About 25 people were in hospital after an explosion at a block of flats in the Swedish city of Gothenburg early on Tuesday, according to local reports.

Police said they had opened an investigation but had no suspects at the time.

At least three of those taken to hospital were seriously injured, Gotesborgs-Posten, a local paper, reported. The paper said the fire service sent 18 units to the scene.

Emergency services said they were working to evacuate people and put out fires inside.

“It's awkward. There are at least three stairwells that are affected,” said Lotta Molander of the Greater Gothenburg Fire and Rescue Service.

More follows...