Gay sex scene filmed at Greece’s Acropolis sparks backlash

A gay sex scene filmed at Greece’s Acropolis, the country’s most historical and architecturally significant site, has sparked a furore after the short film was widely circulated online.

Taking objection at the video of a sexual encounter between two masked men at the Unesco-listed list, the country’s Ministry of Culture said it has launched an investigation to track down those who filmed the movie.

The 36-minute short film, titled “Xeparthenon” – meaning “deflowering” in Greek– was shot by anonymous producers at the site that symbolised "nationalism, the cult of Antiquity" and "patriarchy".

The film was first showcased at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in December but grabbed the attention of authorities in early January after it emerged online.

The clip showed two men, wearing face covers, engaging in sexual acts at the ancient citadel located on a rocky outcrop above the city of Athens in full view of tourists and local public, reported Greek Reporter.

In a statement following the release of the film, the makers described it as an “act of political activism”.

The ministry said they were working to "find as soon as possible those responsible for this illegal shoot”.

“The archeological site of the Acropolis is not suitable for any kind of activism or other activity which would cause offense and displays disrespect for the monument,” the ministry added in a statement.

They are also investigating whether employees of the Acropolis were in any way involved in the shooting of film.

The anonymous makers identified themselves as LGBTQ+ activists who chose the Acropolis for its symbolism.

“Some of us are subject to physical and verbal violence for our choices and expressions of sexuality... we will live our love and sexuality as we wish and we will defend the existence in public, but also the coexistence, of all sexualities that do not violate the self-disposition of our bodies,” the statement by film producers said.

“The choice of the Parthenon is not accidental. It works for many as a symbol of nationalism, commercialisation, mass culture and puritanism.”

Spyros Bibilas, president of the Greek Actors’ Association, said that he was “ashamed” to see the film.

“No one can use the Sacred Rock of the Acropolis for so-called activist actions and revolutionary acts, which are in fact both stupid and immoral,” he said on Antenna television.

“You can not do anything you want in the name of activism. In fact, I don’t consider this to be activism… As a Greek, I feel ashamed.”