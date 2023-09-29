Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bad weather eased in central Greece on Friday leaving widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the farming region, which has been battered by two powerful storms in less than a month.

Municipal workers were handing out bottled water in the storm-hit city of Volos, where power and water outages remained in some districts for a third day, while rescue crews used excavators to clear debris-strewn roads blocking access to remote nearby areas.

The two storms, Daniel and Elias, struck central Greece and the island of Evia over three weeks in September, killing several hundred thousand farm animals and damaging highways, secondary roads and the rail network.

Despite the improving weather, the risk of additional flooding remains high in several central cities and towns as river banks remain vulnerable to high water levels, authorities said.

The government said more than 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in damages had been caused before the latest storm hit. It has promised residents emergency aid while seeking financial assistance from the European Union.

The search for a missing pilot continued Friday, a day after a helicopter flying in the bad weather went missing.