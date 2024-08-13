✕ Close Wildfire rages near Athens

At least one person has died and thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters battle wildfires that have spread to the northern suburbs of Athens.

The massive, fast-moving blaze sent flames to heights of over 80ft as Greecesought assistance from other countries, activating Europe’s mutual civil protection mechanism.

The rapid spread of the fire has been helped by the hot, windy weather and burning pine cones falling from trees.

The fire began on Sunday afternoon about 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of Athens burning several homes and businesses and sending a blanket of smoke and ash over the city centre.

Greece’s National Observatory said satellite images showed the blaze had affected about 25,000 acres.

Evacuation orders were issued for suburbs in the Greek capital through Monday. The fire department found a body in a burnt building in the suburb of Vrilissia shortly after midnight.

Stergios Tsirkas, mayor of the historic Greek town of Marathon, warned they were facing a “biblical catastrophe”.