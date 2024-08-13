Greece wildfires - latest: One dead and thousands evacuated as flames spread through Athens suburbs
The country’s worst wildfire this year continued to spread into the Athens suburbs on Monday evening after first igniting on Sunday afternoon
At least one person has died and thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters battle wildfires that have spread to the northern suburbs of Athens.
The massive, fast-moving blaze sent flames to heights of over 80ft as Greecesought assistance from other countries, activating Europe’s mutual civil protection mechanism.
The rapid spread of the fire has been helped by the hot, windy weather and burning pine cones falling from trees.
The fire began on Sunday afternoon about 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of Athens burning several homes and businesses and sending a blanket of smoke and ash over the city centre.
Greece’s National Observatory said satellite images showed the blaze had affected about 25,000 acres.
Evacuation orders were issued for suburbs in the Greek capital through Monday. The fire department found a body in a burnt building in the suburb of Vrilissia shortly after midnight.
Stergios Tsirkas, mayor of the historic Greek town of Marathon, warned they were facing a “biblical catastrophe”.
As wildfires rage through mainland Greece, prospective travellers may be worried about how this will impact their holiday plans.
From the UK:
A spokesperson for Jet2 told The Independent: “Our flight schedule to and from Athens is currently operating as normal however we continue to closely monitor the situation and the advice of the relevant authorities. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”
Ryanair confirmed it is operating as usual and will follow guidance from local authorities.
The Independent has reached out to British Airways and EasyJet for comment.
Within Greece:
Greece’s coast guard ordered all ferries going to and from the nearby port of Rafina, which serves mainly the Cycladic islands and Crete, to be diverted to the port of Lavrion due to the fire.
Meteorologists and government officials have warned of the heightened danger of wildfires because of weather conditions from Sunday until Thursday, with half of the country placed under a “red alert” for wildfire hazard.
Mapped: Where have the wildfires been?
One dead in Greece as fire continues
One person has died as wildfires spread in the suburbs of Athens in Greece on Monday.
The fire department said shortly after midnight they found a body in a burnt building in the suburb of Vrilissia, but were unable to immediately provide further details.
A source from the fire service told the BBC that the body was believed to be of a woman.
Explained: Why are there wildfires in Greece every summer?
Climate change is projected to make wildfires more frequent and intense, with a global increase of extreme fires of up to 14 per cent by 2030, according to a UN report.
Intense, long-lasting heat draws moisture out of the ground and vegetation.
Once ignited – whether by natural or human triggers - these tinder-dry conditions provide fuel for fires to spread at an incredible speed, aided by very strong winds.
The way that humans use land is also important in affecting how wildfires spread.
Wildfires and climate change are mutually exacerbating. Wildfires are made worse by climate change through increased drought, high air temperatures, low relative humidity, lightning, and strong winds resulting in hotter, drier, and longer fire seasons.
At the same time, climate change is made worse by wildfires, mostly by ravaging sensitive and carbon-rich ecosystems like peatlands and rainforests. This turns landscapes into tinderboxes, making it harder to halt rising temperatures.
Greece to get international assistance amid raging wildfires
Greek firefighters were to be boosted by forces from other countries from Tuesday, after Athens sought international assistance, activating Europe's mutual civil protection mechanism.
France will provide a helicopter and 200 firefighters with 28 fire trucks, Italy two water-dropping planes and the Czech Republic 75 firefighters and 25 vehicles, officials said, while Serbia and Romania were also readying aid. Neighbouring Turkey's foreign ministry said it would dispatch two firefighting planes and a helicopter, while Spain was also finalising reinforcements to send to Greece.
Greece appeals for international help
Several other countries have agreed to send support to Greece as it tackles a huge widfire threatening Athens.
Authorities said The General Secretariat of Civil Protection initiated the activation of the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) with a request to provide air and ground assistance to deal with the incidents.
So far, the following have responded to the Greek request:
- France, with the shipment of one Super Puma type helicopter, which is expected to arrive this evening.
- Italy, with the dispatch of two Canadair firefighting aircraft, which are expected to arrive tomorrow morning.
- The Czech Republic, sending 75 firefighters and 25 vehicles, of which 9 are waterborne, expected to arrive tomorrow.
- Assistance from Spain and Turkey is also expected.
- Romania already have firefighters on the ground.
Greek wildfires spread on edge of Athens as map reveals evacuated areas
The Independent’s Rich Booth reports from Greece:
Greek wildfires spread on edge of Athens as map reveals evacuated areas
June and July of this year were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece
How frequent are wildfires in Greece?
Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers, but authorities have said climate change is fueling bigger and more frequent blazes.
In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in their homes and on roads as they tried to flee in their cars.
More than 100 people died, including some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames.
Last year, wildfires in Greece killed more than 20 people, including 18 migrants who became trapped by the flames as they trekked through a forest in northeastern Greece and were caught by a massive fire that burned for more than two weeks.
Fire department urges residents to follow evacuation order
The Greek fire department has appealed to residents to follow evacuation orders, with authorities noting that some people who had refused to leave their homes later became trapped.
Col. Vassileios Vathrakogiannis, the fire department’s spokesman, said: “During the night, the wind remained strong, creating dangerous situations.”
“Unfortunately their intensity is expected to increase in the coming hours, and in any case citizens of the areas where the fire is developing must follow the directions of authorities,” he added.
