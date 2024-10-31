Thousands of Greek firefighters left unemployed after gruelling summer of fires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Firefighters have gathered outside Greece’s Civil Protection Ministry to demand permanent positions after their contracts expired leaving them unemployed following a grueling wildfire season.

The protesters, many wearing their tan and red uniforms, used whistles and aerosol horns while carrying Greek flags during the demonstration. They represent some 2,500 firefighters whose short-term contracts ended on Thursday, leaving them unemployed with the opportunity to be re-hired next May.

Union representatives argue that climate change has extended Greece’s fire risk beyond the traditional summer months, requiring a year-round firefighting capability. The 2023 fire season saw an estimated 1,747 sq. kilometers (675 sq. miles) burned — more than four times the annual average of the past decade, according to the European Union’s wildfire monitoring service.

The damage so far this year is estimated at 410 sq. kilometers (158 sq. miles) and includes a major fire that reached the outskirts of Athens.

Hundreds of seasonal firefighters attend a protest outside Greece’s Civil Protection Ministry ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Evangelos Tsoukalas, head of the Seasonal Firefighters’ Association of Greece, told the Associated Press that many of its members with six or more years of experience had been barred from applying for positions in special firefighting units opened this year, because the age limit was set at 35.

“There is an age cut-off (for those positions). And now our contracts are up, so we are being thrown out as seasonal firefighters,” Tsoukalas said.

While seasonal firefighters typically serve from May through October, union officials argue their experience is invaluable, particularly given Greece’s increasingly severe fire seasons.

There was no immediate response from the government to the demand for year-round employment. Greece is grappling with adapting its firefighting capabilities to meet the challenges of longer, more intense fire seasons.

June and July this summer were the hottest on record in Greece, according to preliminary data from the weather service of the National Observatory of Athens. ___ Follow global coverage at: https://apnews.com/climate-and-environment