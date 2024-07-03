Freak weather hits Greece as lightning strikes trigger wildfires on tourist island

Support truly

Heavy lightning has triggered two fires on the Greek island of Thassos on Wednesday, the fire brigade said. The island is the northernmost of the Aegean Sea and popular with tourists.

It comes a day after firefighting forces tamed wildfires fanned by unusually strong winds on two other islands.

More than 32 firefighters assisted by 13 fire engines, one aircraft and two helicopters were trying to put out the flames devouring forest land on two fronts on the island in the northern Aegean Sea 306 km (190 miles) north of Athens.

Reinforcements from the nearby city of Kavala were expected during the day.

Rainfall would normally be a blessing in areas that have not seen a drop in months, but the accompanying lightning made things worse on Thassos.

Greece‘s civil protection service has warned of more freak weather on Wednesday and Thursday, saying storms with a high frequency of lightning and hail were expected. Central and northern Greece would be most affected.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned this week of a dangerous summer of wildfires following a prolonged drought and unusually high gusts of wind for the season.

open image in gallery A view of fire around the island of Kos, Greece, July 1 ( Via REUTERS )

Last year, forest fires killed 20 people in the north of the country and forced 19,000 people to flee the island of Rhodes.

To locate blazes early, the Mediterranean country is increasingly using drones that help monitor forest land.

It is reinforcing its firefighting teams this summer with 240 firefighters from Bulgaria, Malta, Moldova and Romania, who will be deployed from early July until mid-September, during the height of the wildfire season, officials said on Tuesday.

It will be the third year running that firefighters from abroad will be stationed in Greece, which has been experiencing devastating forest and brush fires during its hot, dry summers.

open image in gallery People gather at a football field following fire around the island of Kos, Greece ( Via REUTERS )

The first foreign team from Bulgaria was already in the country and was stationed in the northern city of Thessaloniki, while a second team of 15 from Malta was due to arrive mid-month and will be stationed in southern Greece, the country’s Civil Protection Ministry said.

On Monday, scores of people were evacuated from hotels and homes on the eastern Aegean islands of Kos and Chios as ground forces and water-dropping aircraft battled two large forest fires. Five people were reportedly slightly injured - four firefighters and one volunteer - while one man was arrested in Chios and fined more than 8,000 euros for allegedly causing the wildfire there.