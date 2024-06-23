Fireworks launched from yacht ‘spark forest fire in Greece’ leading to 13 arrests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Fireworks launched from a yacht have allegedly sparked a forest fire in Greece, leading to the arrests of 13 crew members and passengers.

The blaze on the island of Hydra on Saturday burned part of its only pine forest in the remote area of Bisti. However, firefighters managed to get the flames under control early in the day.

The 13 arrested will appear before a prosecutor on Sunday, the Greek fire department said in a statement, which did not identify the people or the yacht.

It also released a photograph of a yacht with a fire blazing in the background, although it is unclear whether this was the vessel allegedly involved in the incident.

“The arrests come after allegations that the forest fire was sparked by fireworks launched from the yacht on Friday night,” an official with knowledge of the issue told Reuters, adding the people were arrested at an Athens area marina.

Hydra, southwest of Athens in the Saronic Gulf, is popular among foreign visitors and those travelling on yachts.

"We are outraged," Hydra mayor George Koukoudakis told state TV. "If it's true, it is something that really saddens me."

Hundreds of firefighters struggled on Saturday to contain dozens of wildfires fanned by gale-force winds on two Greek islands and in other parts of Greece, as authorities warned many regions face a high risk of new blazes.

open image in gallery Local residents look on as another wildfire burns in the village of Kalfas in southern Greece on Saturday ( Reuters )

More than 30 firefighters backed by two aircraft and five helicopters were battling a wildfire burning on the island of Andros in the Aegean, away from tourist resorts, where four communities were evacuated as a precaution.

"More firefighters [are] expected on the island later in the day," a fire services official said, adding there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Wildfires are common in Greece, but they have become more devastating in recent years amid hotter and drier summers which scientists link to climate change. A wildfire near Athens last week forced dozens to flee their homes, which authorities said they believed was the result of arson as well as the hot, dry conditions.

Meteorologists say the latest fires are the first time that the country has experienced "hot-dry-windy" conditions so early in the summer.

open image in gallery A local resident holds bottles of water next to a wildfire burning in the village of Latas, in southern Greece, on Saturday ( Reuters )

"I can't remember another year facing such conditions so early, in early and mid-June," meteorologist Thodoris Giannaros told state TV.

On Friday, a 55-year-old man died in hospital after being injured in a blaze in the region of Ilia on Greece's Peloponnese peninsula, as several fires burned on Greece's southern tip.

Several hundred firefighters have been deployed to battle more than 70 forest fires across the country since Friday. High winds and hot temperatures will extend the risk into Sunday, the fire service said.

Earlier on Saturday, firefighters tamed a forest fire on the island of Salamina, in the Saronic Gulf west of Athens, and another about 30 kilometres east of the capital.

After forest fires last year forced 19,000 people to flee the island of Rhodes and killed 20 on the northern mainland, Greece has scaled up its preparations this year by hiring more staff and stepping up training.