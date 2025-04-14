Why Greece has signed a missile deal with France amid ‘threat’ from Turkey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece has signed a new deal with France to purchase dozens of anti-ship missiles as it continues to procure defences amid tensions with neighbouring Turkey.

The deal for the 16 was sign Exocet missiles was signed by Greek defence minister Nikos Dendias, who agreed the deal with French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu. The politician paid a one-day vist to Athens to agree the deal, with neither disclosing the cost.

The deals marks the latest in a series of military purchases from France by Greece. The southeastern European nation has already bought two dozen Rafale warplanes and three Belharra-class frigates.

In addition, Greece has said it will buy a fourth Belharra frigate and cruise missiles from France, as part of a 25-billion-euro defence plan by 2036 to modernise its armed forces as it seeks to keep pace with its neighbour and historical rival Turkey.

open image in gallery Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, front left, and his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, front right, inspect the guard of honour before their meeting in Athens ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Athens has said it will spend 25 billion euro (£20.6 billion) over the next decade to adapt its military to evolving high-tech warfare technologies.

Although Nato allies, Greece and Turkey have long-standing disputes over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that have brought them close to war several times in recent decades.

"Greece does not threaten, but is threatened," Mr Dendias said alongside Mr Lecornu. The two ministers did not take questions.

Speaking in Parliament earlier this month, Mr Dendias said Greece plans to shift from traditional defence systems to a high-tech, networked strategy centred on mobile, Artificial Intelligence-powered missile systems, drone technologies, and advanced command units - reducing reliance on conventional fleets.

Greece's modernisation drive – launched after years of defence cuts during the 2010-2018 financial crisis – already includes all branches of the armed forces and focuses on cooperation with France, Israel, and the United States.

The country was rocked on Friday after a bomb exploded near the offices of Hellenic Train in Athens, Greece’s main railway services operator. A new extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, as well as for the planting of another near the Labor Ministry in early February.

The explosion on Friday evening resulted in limited damage and no injuries. The perpetrators had forewarned of the explosion by calling two media organisations about 40 minutes before it happened.