Greece has a new president. Here’s what it means in the battle for the Elgin Marbles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece has elected Constantine Tassoulas, a prominent advocate for the return of the Parthenon sculptures, as its new president.

The 65-year-old former parliament speaker secured 160 votes in the 300-member parliament during the fourth round of voting. He succeeds Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the country's first female head of state.

Following the announcement, Tassoulas described his election as “a supreme honor... but above all a precious responsibility”.

A lawyer and member of the governing center-right New Democracy party, Tassoulas previously served as culture minister.

During his tenure, he played a key role in revitalising Greece's campaign to reclaim the 2,500-year-old Parthenon sculptures, often referred to as the Elgin Marbles, from the British Museum.

open image in gallery Lawmakers of the New Democracy's ruling party applaud after the election of former Parliament Speaker Constantine Tassoulas as Greece's new president ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The largely ceremonial role will see Tassoulas take on the mantle of head of state for a five-year term.

During his time as culture minister, he hosted lawyer Amal Clooney in Athens, who lent her support to the country’s bid for the sculptures’ return. Clooney, the wife of actor George Clooney, helped raise international awareness of the campaign.

The sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 1800s and have since been kept in the British Museum.

The Greek government contends their removal was illegal and has long sought their return, seeking to reunite them with other Parthenon artefacts displayed in a museum in the Greek capital.

Greek officials believe the return of the sculptures is more likely now due to the Labour government’s perceived openness to loan agreements.

In December, Keir Starmer ruled out discussing a return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece in his meeting with his Greek counterpart despite claims from Athens that progress had been made on the issue.

While Downing Street insisted that the ancient sculptures would not be on the agenda for the bilateral meeting between the Sir Keir and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a Greek government official said progress has been made and it will be discussed further on Tuesday.

The Greek official told The Times: “Progress for the return of the Parthenon marbles has been made by the two sides and that is why Mitsotakis is meeting today with the British prime minister. Nothing is in hiding. Nothing is hidden.”

Ongoing discussions on a potential arrangement would likely include an offer to facilitate rotating exhibitions of ancient Greek artefacts at the British Museum.

In Decmber, a British Museum spokesman said discussions with Greece about a Parthenon Partnership are “on-going and constructive.“

“We believe that this kind of long term partnership would strike the right balance between sharing our greatest objects with audiences around the world, and maintaining the integrity of the incredible collection we hold at the museum.”