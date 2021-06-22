‘Rot in prison!’: Greek pilot accused of killing British wife jeered as he enters court

A Greek helicopter pilot appeared in court in Athens on charges of premeditated murder over the death of his British wife, who authorities say he has confessed to killing.

As helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos arrived in court, wearing a bulletproof vest and under heavy police guard, crowds who had gathered outside shouted at him: “Rot in prison!”.

Domestic violence groups also protested outside the courtroom.

The 33 year old had been arrested last Thursday and was charged the following day. For more than a month he had claimed she had died during a brutal home robbery at the couple’s home on the outskirts of the Greek capital.

Anagnostopoulos said armed robbers broke into their home at night, tying up and gagging him and his wife in their bedroom while their nearly one-year-old daughter slept. He had claimed that “Albanian and Georgian” men stole cash before escaping.

Their baby was unharmed, but authorities said the family dog was found choked to death with its own leash.

The account shocked the nation and prompted authorities to announce a 300,000 euro reward for information about the crime. Initially there was an outpuring of sympathy for the pilot but that has now turned to anger.

One of the pilot’s own lawyers told Greek media on Tuesday that he was quitting the case for “personal reasons”.

The investigation took a dramatic turn last week after officers said analysis of data from a smartwatch worn by Ms Crouch helped revealed inconsistencies in the pilot’s account of events.

He was detained by police just after attending a memorial in honour of his dead wife.

Ms Crouch, a statistics student at the University of Piraeus, moved to the island of Alonissos when she was eight. She met her future husband there and the pair were married in July 2019 in Portugal.

They welcomed their daughter in June last year.

Protesters take part in a rally against domestic violence outside the court house (AP)

Ms Crouch’s parents have, according to Greek media reports, asked to be given legal care of their granddaughter.

Anagnostopoulos has been charged with counts of premeditated murder and animal abuse, and misdemeanor counts of providing false testimony and filing a false police report about the robbery.

If convicted on all charges, he would face a life sentence.

Additional Reporting by AP