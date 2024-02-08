Jump to content

Watch live: Greek students continue protests over private university plans

Holly Patrick
Thursday 08 February 2024 12:28
Watch live as university students in Greece gather to march in Athens as part of a nationwide call to demonstrate against government plans to allow private universities in the country.

Greece's government wants to legalise privately run universities in a bill due to go before parliament in February.

The centre-right legislators argue that the changes would prevent skilled people from leaving the country and make higher education more relevant to the labour market.

Today's demonstration comes after police clashed with student protesters in the Greek capital last week as they staged similar action.

Protesters attacked police cordons, set fire to rubbish containers, and threw stones at riot police near parliament and later in the streets.

Officers responded by using tear gas and made several arrests.

