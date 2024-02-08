Watch live: Greek students continue protests over private university plans

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as university students in Greece gather to march in Athens as part of a nationwide call to demonstrate against government plans to allow private universities in the country.

Greece's government wants to legalise privately run universities in a bill due to go before parliament in February.

The centre-right legislators argue that the changes would prevent skilled people from leaving the country and make higher education more relevant to the labour market.

Today's demonstration comes after police clashed with student protesters in the Greek capital last week as they staged similar action.

Protesters attacked police cordons, set fire to rubbish containers, and threw stones at riot police near parliament and later in the streets.

Officers responded by using tear gas and made several arrests.