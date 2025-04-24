Greece issues summer blaze warning as record number of firefighters deployed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece will deploy a record number of firefighters this year in anticipation of "bad scenarios" ahead, its climate crisis minister said on Thursday, after a succession of destructive wildfires.

Weather across the globe has become more erratic and extreme due to the impact of climate change and 2024 was the hottest year on record, the World Meteorological Organization has said.

In Greece, summers have become increasingly hot and dry, with rapidly changing winds fueling more destructive wildfires that are difficult to tame. Last August, during Greece's hottest summer on record, a woman died and 10,000 hectares of land were burnt in a wildfire that barrelled from a forest into Athens' northern suburbs.

Some 18,000 firefighters will be available this year, which is the highest number on record, assisted by thousands of volunteers, Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis said.

"We shouldn't be fooled by the fact that climate conditions this year have seemed to be a little milder than in previous years," he said. "The bad scenarios lie ahead."

open image in gallery A wildfire approaches the village of Kallithea as fanned by strong winds raged uncontrolled despite the attempts of hundreds of firefighters to stop it, some 149 kilometers (93 miles) west of Athens, Greece, in the region of Corinthia, late Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo) ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Kefalogiannis made his comments during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss preparedness ahead of the official wildfire season, which begins on May 1.

In a major shift in its long-standing firefighting tactics, Greece last year decided to start dispatching aerial and ground forces in the first critical hours after a fire breaks out and also to step up patrols, measures which have helped to contain damage to land and property.

The Mediterranean country has also earmarked some 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to buy new aircraft, meteorological stations and drones to improve its capabilities against wildfires and other natural disasters.

Some 80 drones with thermal cameras - nearly double last year's number - will be available this year, said Kefalogiannis, a move that aims to accelerate the detection of wildfires.