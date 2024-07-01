For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A British tourist has died in Greece while diving at a well-known shipwreck in “rough seas”.

The 33-year-old man was reportedly pulled from the water at Epanomi Shipwreck, a popular diving spot around a 50 minute drive from Thessaloniki in northern Greece over the weekend.

Local media reported the unnamed man had died after diving into rough water following bad weather.

Other people on the beach notified local authorities once they realised he was in danger and he was pulled from the water by another swimmer.

Emergency services including an ambulance and a lifeguard boat rushed to the scene but efforts to resuscitate him failed.

open image in gallery Emergency services including an ambulance and a lifeguard boat rushed to the scene but efforts to resuscitate him failed ( Google Maps )

The Port Authority of Michaniona is investigating the incident, local media reports, and a postmortem will be carried out at the nearby Hippocrates Hospital.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”

A coastguard official told The Sun: “He was swimming when the weather turned and it began to rain. A rescue boat and an ambulance were immediately sent but by the time they arrived he had been pulled out of the water unconscious.”

Epanomi Shipwreck is frequently visited by divers wanting to catch a glimpse of the remains of the ship, which sank in the winter of 1970 when it was transporting soil. It lies just off the shore of one of the most popular beaches near Thessaloniki in northern Greece – a hotspot for international tourists.

It is the latest in a string of recent tourist deaths in Greece and on Greek islands.

Earlier this month, TV doctor Michael Mosely died after going missing while walking back to his accommodation on the island of Symi.

At least six more have since died or gone missing since his death.