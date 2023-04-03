Watch live: Greek passenger train resumes route of deadly crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a Greek passenger train resumes the route of deadly crash that occurred on 28 February.

At least 57 people were left dead and dozens were injured when the train, carrying around 350 people from Athens to Thessaloniki.

The crash occurred just before midnight when the passenger train collided head-on with a freight train after emerging from a tunnel near the Vale of Tempe.

Many victims were young; at least a third were university students.

According to police, several carriages came off the tracks with at least three of them catching fire.

Thousands of people have been demonstrating in Greece in displays of public anger against the rail disaster in recent weeks, with police and protesters clashing on the streets.

A further three Greek rail officials have been charged in connection with the crash.

Two station managers and a supervisor were charged on 9 March with endangering rail safety leading to the loss of life.

It follows the arrest of a 59-year-old station manager who is currently in pre-trial detention on charges of causing mass deaths through negligence and causing grievous bodily harm through negligence.

