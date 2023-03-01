Stationmaster arrested after Greece train crash kills 36

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The city of Larissa stationmaster has been arrested following a train crash that left at least 36 people dead, Greek police have said.

A police statement identified the suspect only as a 59-year-old man, and did not release his name. Another two people have been detained for questioning.

Visiting the accident scene, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the government must help the injured recover and identify the dead.

“I can guarantee one thing: We will find out the causes of this tragedy and we will do all that’s in our power so that something like this never happens again,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

The Greek transport minister Kostas Karamanlis has resigned following the crash, saying he felt it was his “duty” to step down.

A high-speed passenger train carrying hundreds of passengers collided with an oncoming freight train in Greece on Tuesday night. The crash left at least 85 people injured and 66 people hospitalised, of whom six are in intensive care.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

The passenger train was carrying 342 travellers and 10 crew, while two crew were on the cargo train, according to Hellenic Train data. About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.

The train was carrying many university students returning home from a long weekend marking the start of Greek Orthodox Lent.

Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after the collision just before midnight on Tuesday near the town of Tempe, as the passenger train was emerging from a highway underpass.

Due to the impact of the crash, several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train.

An official with Hellenic Train official told Reuters that an investigation has been started by the police and a prosecutor into the cause of the accident.

“There were many big pieces of steel,” said Vassilis Polyzos, a local resident who was one of the first people on the scene. “The trains were completely destroyed, both passenger and freight trains.”

“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Vassilis Varthakoyiannis, a spokesperson for Greece’s firefighting service said.

Dozens of ambulances have been alerted in the area as rescue efforts have continued through thick plumes of smoke to rescue any survivors from the wreckage.

The crash is Greece’s deadliest in decades.