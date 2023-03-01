✕ Close Rescue crews search wreckage after freight and passenger trains collide in Greece

At least 36 people were killed and 85 injured after a passenger train in Greece collided with an oncoming freight train on Tuesday night.

Officials said the incident took place near the city of Larissa, around 380km (235 miles) north of Athens.

While the circumstances of the crash remain unclear, multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames due to the collision.

"There were many big pieces of steel," said Vassilis Polyzos, a local resident who was one of the first people on the scene. "The trains were completely destroyed, both passenger and freight trains."

According to hospital authorities in the nearby city of Larissa, at least 25 people had serious injuries.

“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Vassilis Varthakoyiannis, a spokesperson for Greece’s firefighting service was quoted as saying to Associated Press.