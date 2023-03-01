Greece train crash – latest: Death toll climbs as survivors recall ‘earthquake-like’ explosion
Carriages derailed and burst into flames after passenger train collided with oncoming freight train near town of Tempe in Thessaly region, northern Greece
At least 36 people were killed and 85 injured after a passenger train in Greece collided with an oncoming freight train on Tuesday night.
Officials said the incident took place near the city of Larissa, around 380km (235 miles) north of Athens.
While the circumstances of the crash remain unclear, multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames due to the collision.
"There were many big pieces of steel," said Vassilis Polyzos, a local resident who was one of the first people on the scene. "The trains were completely destroyed, both passenger and freight trains."
According to hospital authorities in the nearby city of Larissa, at least 25 people had serious injuries.
“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Vassilis Varthakoyiannis, a spokesperson for Greece’s firefighting service was quoted as saying to Associated Press.
Latest images from the scene of the crash
Parents rush to site of collision as many hundreds of young people believed to be onboard
Concerned parents have rushed to the site of the deadly train collision.
There were about 350 people on the train, which passengers described as being two-thirds full with many young people.
“My child is not picking up the phone,” one woman said as she waited at a train station in Thessaloniki.
Another woman ran to embrace her daughter as she disembarked from a bus with survivors. “Mum don’t, I’m hurt,” the daughter replied.
Collision so severe two carriages ‘just disappeared'
The collision between two trains was so “severe” that the first two carriages of one “just disappeared”.
Marin Rigou, a journalist, told the BBC there was “nothing left” of the carriages following the smash.
“The rescue teams are trying to move the wreckages of the carriages from the tracks, but it’s very difficult,” she told the BBC.
“The collision was so severe that the two first carriages just disappeared.
“The mayor of the city near the incident said nothing has been left from the first two carriages.”
Greek president cuts short Moldova trip after train collision
Greek president Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Wednesday she was cutting short a visit to Moldova to return to Greece following a train collision in which officials said at least 36 people were killed.
"Unfortunately, I have to interrupt my visit in order to be close to my people, to support those who need it," she told a joint news conference in the Moldovan capital Chisinau with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.
"I express my condolences to those who lost loved ones or suffered in this disaster. Even at this moment, a life-saving operation is going on to help those who are on this death train."
Her planned two-visit to Moldova began on Wednesday morning with a meeting with Sandu, and she had been due to hold meetings with parliamentary and government leaders.
Three days of national mourning declared
Three days have national mourning have been declared following last night’s rail disaster, Greece’s prime minister has said.
All public celebrations have been cancelled and flags on public buildings will fly at half mast from today until Friday.
Local media said the train left Athens around 7.30pm last night. The fire brigade said it was informed of the accident shortly before midnight. The cargo train had been travelling from Thessaloniki to Larissa.
In 1972, 19 people were killed when two trains collided head on outside Larissa.
Greece’s ageing railway system is in need of modernising, with many trains travelling on single tracks and signalling and automatic control systems still to be installed in many areas.
Police temporarily detain Larissa train master
Police temporarily detained the station master in Larissa and had summoned witnesses for questioning, local media reports.
Hellenic Train in a statement expressed "its deep sorrow for the tragic accident."
Overnight, rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.
‘It was like an earthquake'
One passenger who survived said the train crash was like an “earthquake”.
“It was like an earthquake,” Angelos Tsiamouras, told local media.
The two trains had been on the same track when they crashed into each other.
