Watch live as thousands of striking Greek workers gather in Athens after deadly train collision

Oliver Browning
Thursday 16 March 2023 10:27
Watch live as thousands of striking workers gather in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, as part of a series of ongoing protests over the state of the country’s transport sector after a train collision killed 57 people.

A number of rallies in recent weeks have seen police and demonstrators clash on the streets, as public anger continues over the incident, which happened on the evening of 28 February.

Many of the around 350 people aboard the passenger train that collided head-on with a freight train last month were university students heading north to Thessaloniki from Athens.

Striking workers say years of neglect, underinvestment and understaffing - a legacy of Greece’s decade-long debt crisis - are to blame for the crumbling railway system.

Last week, more than 40,000 people marched around parliament in central Athens alone, many chanting messages including “Murderers!” and “We are all in the same carriage”.

