‘Not one more murder’: Greek women demand legal change to stop spate of femicides

When Nektaria was killed by her ex-husband last month in Crete, she became the 13th victim of femicide in Greece so far in 2021 - a chilling figure that has rocked the country.

Reports of domestic violence have soared this year while brutal killings of women - happening at the rate of one a month - have dominated Greek media coverage and raised questions about the police’s response as well as the workings of the country’s laborious legal system.

But for Zambia Lazanaki, a preschool teacher in Crete, Nektaria was not just a statistic, headline, or talking point.