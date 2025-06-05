Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Denmark blasts ‘unacceptable’ pressure from Trump over Greenland

President Donald Trump has not ruled out using force to take control of the Arctic island

Terje Solsvik
Thursday 05 June 2025 16:20 BST
Trump Admin Moves Greenland Under Homeland Defense Umbrella

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has asserted that Denmark will not succumb to "unacceptable" pressure from the United States regarding control of semi-autonomous Greenland, emphasising the importance of Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

President Donald Trump has expressed interest in the United States acquiring the strategically important, mineral-rich Arctic island for national and international security reasons, even suggesting the potential use of force.

Frederiksen, in a National Day speech, stated, "The world order we've built through generations is being challenged like never before."

She added, "In recent months Greenland and Denmark have been subjected to unacceptable pressure from our closest ally," alluding to the United States.

US Vice President JD Vance visited the island in March, criticising Denmark, a fellow NATO member, for its handling of Greenland's safety. Vance proposed that the United States could provide better protection for the territory.

President Donald Trump has said he wants the United States to take over the minerals-rich and strategically-located Arctic island for reasons of national and international security, and has not ruled out the use of force to do so
President Donald Trump has said he wants the United States to take over the minerals-rich and strategically-located Arctic island for reasons of national and international security, and has not ruled out the use of force to do so (AFP/Getty)

Vance's visit occurred after the Demokraatit party's election victory in Greenland. The party advocates for a gradual approach to independence, differing from other parties that propose a more rapid departure.

Leaders of Denmark and Greenland have said only Greenlanders can decide the territory's future, and the Danish constitution gives the island the right to seek independence.

Fundamental principles in the transatlantic relationship such as national sovereignty, the respect for borders and people's right to self-determination are now at stake, Frederiksen said.

"But we don't bend. We Danes are not like that," she added.

Denmark's King Frederik, who is popular in Greenland, visited the island in late April in a show of unity amid the diplomatic stand-off with Trump.

A 1951 agreement between the United States and Denmark gives the US the right to construct military bases in Greenland as long as Denmark and Greenland are notified.

The island, whose capital Nuuk is closer to New York than Copenhagen, boasts mineral, oil and natural gas wealth, but development has been slow and the mining sector has seen very limited US investment.

