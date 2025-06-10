Israel says Greta Thunberg is being deported after Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized
Activist Greta Thunberg is being deported from Israel, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, after the Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military
In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry shared a photo of Thunberg on a plane, saying that she was headed for France.
Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the Madleen, a boat carrying aid destined for people in war-torn Gaza.
The activists said they were protesting the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel says such ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza.