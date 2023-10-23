Owner reveals secret to long life of world’s oldest dog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The world’s oldest dog survived until the age of 31 and his family owes his long life to his unusual diet of human food.

Bobi the Portuguese mastiff only ate what his human family ate, soaked in water to remove any seasoning.

His family, the Costas credit his 31-year lifespan to his calm and peaceful environment and his freedom to roam since they never put him on a leash or chain.

The sociable creature spent most of his time in the back garden with his feline friends, say his family.

The oldest dog ever passed away on 21 October at his home in the village of Conqueiros where he lived his entire life.

(AFP/Getty)

Dr Karen Becker, a veterinarian who met Bobi several times announced his death, she wrote: "Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings.

"Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him.

"Godspeed, Bobi…you’ve taught the world all you were meant to teach."

Bobi was announced as the world’s oldest dog living and oldest dog ever on 2 February 2023.

He was registered with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leira who confirmed his birth date of 11 May 1992.

Despite being the world’s oldest dog, Bobi had a precarious start to life when Leonel’s father didn’t want to keep him and his fellow litter of four puppies.

Leonel’s parents took the litter to have them put down whilst their mother was away but they missed little Bobi who hid in a pile of wood in the outbuilding where he was born.

The children kept the puppy’s existence a secret until they found out and Bobi became part of the family.

Leonel, 38, has owned several old dogs including Bobi’s mother, Gira, who lived to be 18, and another one of his dogs, Chicote, died at 22.

Bobi enjoyed a long life with the Costa’s and he had over 100 guests at his 31st birthday party.

“We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind,” Leonel said after Bobi was awarded his record.