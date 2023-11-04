For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An armed man drove a car through a barrier onto the grounds of the Hamburg airport on Saturday evening, according to local police, before firing a weapon twice in the air.

Police said no one appeared to be injured, but the airport announced it was currently closed for takeoffs and landings.

The event occurred around 8pm local time, police said. After firing the shots, the person threw two burning bottles out of the vehicle, they added.

The police spokesperson said a child was in the car.

A spokesperson for the airport said 27 flights had been affected (AP)

The police said separately on social media platform X that they were conducting a large operation and were assuming a “static hostage situation”.

A spokesperson for the airport said 27 flights had been affected.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow