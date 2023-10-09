Airport suspends flights after ‘threat of attack’ on plane from Iran

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flights have been suspended at Germany’s Hamburg airport this morning after authorities received a threat of an attack against a plane from the Iranian capital Tehran.

The airport said that there had been no takeoffs or landings since 12.40pm as police officers conduct a search of the aircraft and its 198 passengers and crew.

Federal police said they received an emailed threat on Monday morning of an attack on the Tehran-Hamburg flight and were taking it seriously, though they didn’t give details.

The spokesperson described the measures, which included interviewing passengers, as normal procedure when a threat is classified as serious.

No takeoffs or landings are possible because the airport fire brigade is involved with the search, the spokesperson added.

The Hamburg airport warned that flight delays may ensue due to the measures and did not give an estimate of when they could resume.

The incident comes against the backdrop of violence between Israel and Palestine, after Hamas militants launched a suprise attack over the weekend.

Hundreds have been killed in the violence, including around 260 people at a music festival near the Gaza border. Israel have responded by launching a wave of deadly airstrikes, and have announced a “complete siege” of the region, with a blockade on electricity, fuel and food.

