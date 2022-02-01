Hamburg school on lockdown after ‘gunman seen walking nearby’
Major police operation underway at Otto Hahn School in Jenfeld following reports of ‘youth armed with gun’
A school has been locked down in Germany following reports of a gunman spotted nearby.
Special police units are searching Otto Hahn School in Jenfeld, Hamburg, following reports a “youth armed with a gun” may have entered a building.
Police said it was still unclear whether the armed person had entered a building or “just walked in the direction of the school and then perhaps past the school”.
There have been no reports of gunshots so far, a spokesperson said.
Parents turning up at the school have been asked to go to a collection point set up in a nearby car park while the area remains sealed off.
Hamburg Police said in a tweet at about 12.30pm local time: “There is currently a major police operation at the Otto Hahn School in Jenfeld . The area around the school is closed. A youth armed with a gun is said to have entered the school building.”
In an update half an hour later, the force added: “It is not clear whether the gunman observed actually entered the building or just walked ‘in the direction of the school building’ and then perhaps past the school. As a precaution, the school building is currently being searched by special units.”
More follows
