A school has been locked down in Germany following reports of a gunman spotted nearby.

Special police units are searching Otto Hahn School in Jenfeld, Hamburg, following reports a “youth armed with a gun” may have entered a building.

Police said it was still unclear whether the armed person had entered a building or “just walked in the direction of the school and then perhaps past the school”.

There have been no reports of gunshots so far, a spokesperson said.

Parents turning up at the school have been asked to go to a collection point set up in a nearby car park while the area remains sealed off.

Hamburg Police said in a tweet at about 12.30pm local time: “There is currently a major police operation at the Otto Hahn School in Jenfeld . The area around the school is closed. A youth armed with a gun is said to have entered the school building.”

In an update half an hour later, the force added: “It is not clear whether the gunman observed actually entered the building or just walked ‘in the direction of the school building’ and then perhaps past the school. As a precaution, the school building is currently being searched by special units.”

