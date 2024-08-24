Support truly

The daughter of tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who died with her father on the luxury superyacht Bayesian, has been described as a “diamond in a sea of stars” by a survivor from the tragedy.

Hannah Lynch, aged 18, was one of 22 people onboard her father’s luxury boat the Bayesian when it capsized during stormy weather on Monday.

Her body was discovered along with her father by rescue teams following the disaster of the island of Sicily last week. A manslaughter investigation has since been launched by Italian authorities.

Hannah had recently finished her A-levels and was due to study at Oxford University.

Sasha Murray, chief stewardess of the Bayesian who is understood to have been rescued from the yacht, said: “Those who knew her will know that Hannah was a diamond in a sea of stars. Bright, beautiful and always shining.

Hannah Lynch, aged 18, was set to go to Oxford University following the trip on the luxury yacht Bayesian ( Family Handout/PA Wire )

“What most people may not have seen was the extraordinarily strong, deep and loving relationship she shared with her parents, whom she adored more than anything.

“While swimming with them she often said, if anything ever happened she would save them.

“I have no doubt that the Irish, Latina fire that burns in her soul kept that spirited determination alive.”

Susannah Gurdun, a close family friend of the Lynch’s from Suffolk, shared a series of heartfelt stories about Mr Lynch and who he was beyond being one of Britain’s biggest tech moguls.

Hannah with her father Mike who also died onboard the superyacht ( PA Media )

She said she first met him at a dinner party and was “daunted” at the prospect of sitting next to “some important big tech corporate alpha male”.

“Within a minute of sitting down, however, all my fears evaporated,” she said. “Because of course I discovered that Mike is so much more than the corporate cliche.”

“He was riveting. He was funny, and kind, and endlessly interesting; capable of talking about anything and everything.”

Ms Gurdun told of his “thrilling ability” to explain difficult and complicated concepts in a way people could easily understand.

“In particular, he was wonderful with children,” she said.

Hannah Lynch was described as ‘bright, beautiful and always shining’ ( PA Media )

“I will never forget hearing him explain to a group of them – including our ten-year-old son – the physics of why the sky went pink at sunset.

“We were on the boat after a beautiful day. He was using a half-peeled orange as a visual aid. They sat like little sparrows, fixed to his every word.”

The close friend said she realised Mr Lynch was a “true genius” on a joint holiday in Spain.

His wife, Angela Bacares, and his daughters were telling Ms Gurdun of his ability to “conjure beautiful stories out of thin air”.

The following evening, Mr Lynch told a story as the dinner plates were cleared about a hero, who was the same age as Ms Gurdun’s son, embarking on adventures in search of treasure.

She called it “magical”.

She added that she was not surprised to learn that Hannah had begun showing “serious literary promise”.

“It is beyond tragic that we will never know where her own particular brilliance might have led… but I still feel blessed to have shared that time with them in Spain,” she said.

“Not just because I witnessed Mike’s incredible storytelling; but because I was given a chance of understanding what that moment said about all four of them as a united vibrant loving family.”

Those also killed include Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.