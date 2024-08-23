Support truly

Watch live as the search continues to find Hannah Lynch after the body of her father, British tech magnate Mike Lynch, was retrieved on Thursday (22 August) following the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht off the coast of Sicily on Monday.

Divers and underwater vehicles are scouring the scene as the billionaire’s youngest daughter remains unaccounted for after the 56-metre boat sank in a severe storm.

The teenager had been onboard her tech tycoon father’s luxury boat alongside 20 others when the Bayesian capsized.

The bodies of Mr Lynch, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, have all been recovered from the wreckage and identified.

Hannah’s mother, Angela Bacares, was among the 15 survivors who were rescued from a lifeboat after the boat dramatically sank in minutes at around 5am.

The teenager had been due to study English at University of Oxford having recently finished her A-levels, The Times reported.