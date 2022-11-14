Man who found Haribo’s lost £4m cheque rewarded with six bags of sweets
The man, who expected a larger gesture, thought the gift was ‘cheap’
A man who found a cheque to Haribo worth £4 million was given six packets of sweets as a reward from the confectioner.
Anouar G, 38, from Frankfurt , Germany, spotted the cheque on a train platform after visiting his mum. He said he saw the cheque fluttering on the floor during his journey.
After reading the cheque, Anouar said he was in disbelief, telling German tabloid Bild: “There was such a large sum on it that I couldn’t even pronounce it.”
The total amount was €4,631,538.80 (£4,050,000) made out to Haribo from the supermarket Rewe.
The company, most popular for its Starmix gummy sweets, asked Anouar to destroy the cheque and send a photo as proof.
After destroying the cheque and sending evidence, as requested, Anouar was surprised again a few days later when Haribo sent him a box with six packs of Haribo products.
"I thought that was a bit cheap,” Anouar said.
Haribo confirmed that it had been contacted about the missing cheque and in response to its gesture said: “Since it was a named check, nobody but our company could have redeemed it. It was our standard package that we send as a thank you.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies