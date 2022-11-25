For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who found a cheque to Haribo worth £4 million was given six packets of sweets as a reward from the confectioner.

Anouar G, 38, from Frankfurt , Germany, spotted the cheque on a train platform after visiting his mum. He said he saw the cheque fluttering on the floor during his journey.

After reading the cheque, Anouar said he was in disbelief, telling German tabloid Bild: “There was such a large sum on it that I couldn’t even pronounce it.”

The total amount was €4,631,538.80 (£4,050,000) made out to Haribo from the supermarket Rewe.

The company, most popular for its Starmix gummy sweets, asked Anouar to destroy the cheque and send a photo as proof.

After destroying the cheque and sending evidence, as requested, Anouar was surprised again a few days later when Haribo sent him a box with six packs of Haribo products.

"I thought that was a bit cheap,” Anouar said.

Haribo confirmed that it had been contacted about the missing cheque and in response to its gesture said: “Since it was a named check, nobody but our company could have redeemed it. It was our standard package that we send as a thank you.”