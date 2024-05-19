Jump to content

Harry Winston: Armed robbers take several million euros in ‘Jeweler to the Stars’ Paris heist

This is not the first time the luxury store has been robbed

Via AP news wire
Sunday 19 May 2024 22:46
France Armed Robbery
France Armed Robbery (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Armed robbers used a motorbike as a battering ram to make off with several million euros worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweller to the Stars” Harry Winston.

The French prosecutor’s office overseeing the police probe confirmed the news on Sunday.

Having originally refused on Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor’s office did so on Sunday, saying the dazzling, by-appointment store on Avenue Montaigne was robbed by a gang of at least three people.

They “forced entry to the jewellery store using a two-wheeler. They stole jewellery from several windows, while one of them kept watch”, carrying a long-barrelled firearm, the prosecutor’s office said.

People stand by the entrance of the Harry Winston jewelry after a robbery in Paris, Saturday, May 18, 2024 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

As they sped away, they pointed the firearm “in the direction of police officers, who had to put an end to their pursuit”, it said.

“The damage, currently being assessed, is several million euros,” it said.

Harry Winston did not reply to emailed questions from The Associated Press.

This is not the first time the luxury store has been robbed.

Eight people were convicted in 2015 in connection with a spectacular 2008 hold-up in which three cross-dressing gunmen stole about 92 million dollars (£72.4 million) in goods.

