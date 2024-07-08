Support truly

Britain’s new defence secretary was forced to take cover in a bomb shelter during his first trip to Ukraine since assuming the cabinet position.

John Healey, who was in the southern city of Odesa to hold meetings with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, presidential advisor Andriy Yermak and defence minister Rustem Umeriv, announced a new weapons package for Kyiv during his visit.

But he was forced to conclude his meeting in a bomb shelter after air raid sirens rang out in the southern city.

Mr Healey said talks continued in the basement shelter for around 35 minutes before he and Mr Umerov were given the all clear.

He was also pictured with Mr Zelensky being shown around a military hospital and taking part in a remembrance service on the country’s annual navy day.

Mr Healey and the Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, met Ukrainian officials (AS1 Leah Jones/PA) ( PA Media )

Mr Healey announced later that Britain will provide extra weapons to Ukraine and fast-track efforts to deliver previously committed military support.

The Ministry of Defence said Mr Healey has directed officials to ensure a package of support pledged in April by the last government should be delivered in full within the next 100 days.

The full details of what was included in the new package are: a quarter of a million of 50 calibre ammunition, 90 anti-armour Brimstone missiles, 50 small military boats to support river and coastal operations, 40 de-mining vehicles, 10 AS-90 artillery guns, 61 bulldozers to help build defensive positions; and support for previously gifted AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spares which will help Ukraine fire another 60,000 155mm rounds

The incident came two days before a deadly attack on a hospital in Kyiv ( EPA )

The announcements came after foreign secretary David Lammy said UK military, economic, political and diplomatic support for Ukraine will “remain ironclad” under the Labour government.

The UK has provided more than £7.6 billion of military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Mr Healey said: “As the new defence secretary, I will ensure that we reinvigorate Britain’s support by stepping up supplies of vital military aid.

“Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.

“This government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes.”

Mr Healey’s predecessor Grant Shapps aborted a visit to Odesa in March over fears about missile strikes. Mr Shapps later claimed Vladimir Putin had come “perilously close to essentially assassinating two western leaders” after a Russian missile fell just half a mile from Greece’s PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his earlier meeting with Mr Zelensky in the southern city.