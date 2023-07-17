AP PHOTOS: Around the world, millions feel the heat of an unrelenting summer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Heat records are being shattered all over the world and the summer swelter keeps coming.

Around one-third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch.

Visitors who braved California's Death Valley baked under 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.3 Celsius) heat over the weekend.

Phoenix is set to break its own record for consecutive days of highs of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) with organizations moving quickly to help the most vulnerable survive the searing temperatures with cool spaces and water.

In Europe, where temperatures are expected to top 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) on Monday, many flocked to the water in an attempt to cool off. The broiling temperatures are expected to continue through the week, with parts of Spain and Turkey seeing wildfires as a result of the harsh, dry conditions.

For most of July, the world has been in uncharted hot territory, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

A combination of long-term human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is making the world hotter by the decade, with the current El Nino adding even more heat.

El Nino isn’t expected to peak until winter, so scientists predict next year will be even hotter.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.