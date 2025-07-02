Four dead after record-breaking heatwave sweeps Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A heatwave across Europe has claimed four lives and triggered widespread wildfires, with a nuclear reactor in Switzerland also forced to close amid soaring temperatures.

Spanish officials stated on Wednesday that two individuals died in a wildfire in Catalonia a day earlier. France’s energy minister also reported two heatwave-related deaths, alongside 300 people admitted to hospital across the country.

The extreme temperatures have prompted Italy to issue red alerts for 18 cities, while Turkey is also battling wildfires. Meteorologists have described the current heatwave as "exceptional" due to its unusually early arrival in Europe's summer.

In Spain, the blaze in Torrefeta, Catalonia, devastated several farms and affected an area spanning approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles). While largely contained, authorities anticipate further wind and thunderstorms on Wednesday, posing ongoing challenges.

"The fire was extremely violent and erratic due to storms and strong winds, generating a convection cloud that complicated extinguishing efforts," the fire service said.

open image in gallery A woman holds an umbrella, to create shade for herself from the strong sun, during a heatwave, in Seville, Spain ( REUTERS )

Authorities in the Spanish city of Barcelona said on Tuesday they were also looking into whether the death of a street sweeper at the weekend was heat-related.

Spain experienced its hottest June on record this year, and France had its hottest June since 2003, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

Weather forecaster Meteo France said red alerts remained for several areas of central France, but that heat was easing in the west, though intense thunderstorms with possible heavy bursts of rainfall were expected in many parts of the east.

Temperature highs were expected around 39 Celsius (102.2°F), with up to 34 C in Paris, and 36 C to 38 C in Strasbourg, Lyon, Grenoble and Avignon.

In Italy, Florence was expected to bear the brunt of the heat with a top temperature of 39 C during the day. Red alerts were issued in 18 cities, including Milan and Rome.

open image in gallery A boy wearing a Brazilian team soccer jersey pours water over his head to cool off during a heatwave ( REUTERS )

There was a risk of violent and sudden rain and storms, particularly along the central Appennine mountain region and Sardinia and Sicily.

Swiss utility Axpo shut down one reactor unit at the Beznau nuclear power plant and halved output at another on Tuesday because of the high temperature of river water.

Water is used for cooling and other purposes at nuclear power plants, and restrictions were expected to continue as temperatures are monitored.

Scientists say greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels are a cause of climate change, with deforestation and industrial practices being other contributing factors. Last year was the planet's hottest on record.