Watch live as wildfires continue to rage in Greece during Europe’s record-breaking heatwave
Watch a live view of Mandra, Greece, where wildfires continue to rage amid a record-breaking summer heatwave in Europe.
Smoke continues to rise across the sky on Thursday 20 July, while sizzling temperatures have swept across the continent in recent days and the hot weather has taken hold across many popular holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean.
Much of southern Europe has been in the high 30s, while some parts of southern Italy and areas in Greece have been in the low-to-mid 40s, which is eight to 12 degrees above the seasonal average for the region.
Notably, firefighters battled a blaze in Rhodes, threatening to stoke tinderbox conditions across the country.
The Greek meteorological service had warned of a heightened risk of fires from Thursday.
Elsewhere, thousands have also been evacuated in the Canary Islands and Switzerland in recent days, as southern Europe is gripped by ongoing wildfires and extreme heat caused by the fossil-fuel-driven climate crisis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies