Heidelberg shooting: Gunman killed and several injured in attack at German university
The shooting took place in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city
Several people were injured by a gunman at a lecture theatre in the southwest German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.
The gunman was dead, police added, but did not give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.
“This is what is known so far: A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead,” police said in a tweet.
It is not yet known how many people were wounded, or how seriously.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies