Several people were injured by a gunman at a lecture theatre in the southwest German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

The gunman was dead, police added, but did not give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.

“This is what is known so far: A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead,” police said in a tweet.

It is not yet known how many people were wounded, or how seriously.

