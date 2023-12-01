Helicopter crashes onto busy Madrid motorway and hits car

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A helicopter carrying two people has crashed into a car on a Spanish motorway and left three people injured, emergency services said.

The helicopter, believed to be participating in an aviation fair, crashed into the car on a Madrid motorway ring road on Friday morning.

One passenger was able to exit on foot and the other was rescued from the wreckage by firefighters. The driver of the car was also injured, according to fire services.

In one image of the crash, the orange wreckage of the helicopter can be seen strewn across the motorway as emergency service workers stand nearby.

Eight emergency services officials stand next to the wreckage strewn across the Spanish motorway (REUTERS)

The helicopter’s mangled rotor blades lie across two motorway lanes (REUTERS)

One of the crash survivors had a light head injury and another seemed to have a broken femur. The third suffered light injuries, the fire service said.

Traffic has been halted in both directions so emergency services can work at the scene. The accident has been linked to heavy wind which is thought to have destabilised the chopper.

Aviation news website On The Wings of Aviation reported: “The Enstrom 280FX Shark helicopter with registration F-HPUX that was participating in the European Rotors fair that was taking place in Ifema has crashed on the M40 in Madrid shortly after taking off.”