Helicopter crashes onto busy Madrid motorway and hits car

The helicopter crashed into a car on a Madrid motorway which left three people injured

Alexander Butler
Friday 01 December 2023 12:08
(REUTERS)

A helicopter carrying two people has crashed into a car on a Spanish motorway and left three people injured, emergency services said.

The helicopter, believed to be participating in an aviation fair, crashed into the car on a Madrid motorway ring road on Friday morning.

One passenger was able to exit on foot and the other was rescued from the wreckage by firefighters. The driver of the car was also injured, according to fire services.

In one image of the crash, the orange wreckage of the helicopter can be seen strewn across the motorway as emergency service workers stand nearby.

Eight emergency services officials stand next to the wreckage strewn across the Spanish motorway

(REUTERS)

The helicopter’s mangled rotor blades lie across two motorway lanes

(REUTERS)

One of the crash survivors had a light head injury and another seemed to have a broken femur. The third suffered light injuries, the fire service said.

Traffic has been halted in both directions so emergency services can work at the scene. The accident has been linked to heavy wind which is thought to have destabilised the chopper.

Aviation news website On The Wings of Aviation reported: “The Enstrom 280FX Shark helicopter with registration F-HPUX that was participating in the European Rotors fair that was taking place in Ifema has crashed on the M40 in Madrid shortly after taking off.”

