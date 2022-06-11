Seven people killed after helicopter crashes near Tuscany

Seven people have been killed after a helicopter crashed near Tuscany.

Eugenio Giani, the governor of the region in central Italy, said the helicopter crashed in a mountain area at the border between Tuscany and Emilia Romagna on Thursday.

Search and rescue teams were focusing on Mount Cusna, at the top of the Apennine mountain range, on the border with Tuscany on Saturday morning.

He posted an update on Saturday afternoon to confirm five dead bodies had been found, before he later confirmed the remaining two had been located.

He wrote on Facebook: “No survivors in the tragedy of the missing helicopter that left Lucca on Thursday and crashed on the Apennine on the border with Tuscany.

“Our region expresses great sorrow and condolences to the families of the pilot and the victims, seven in total.

“I would like to thank the hundreds of people from the Armed Forces, Law Officers, Firefighters, Alpine Rescue, Civil Protection, Prefectures, Municipalities and volunteers who have continued the search non-stop for days.”

The helicopter took off from Lucca in Tuscany on Thursday and was due to make the hour-long journey to the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen working for Eczacibasi Consumer Products, a subsidiary of the major Turkish industrial group Eczacibasi .

They had been attending a paper technologies fair in Italy, the company said in a statement.

According to Lebanese state news agency NNA, the other two passengers were Lebanese.