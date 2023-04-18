Watch live as Holocaust survivors gather for the ‘March of the Living’ at Auschwitz

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the “March of the Living” takes place at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp to commemorate victims of the Holocaust, 80 years after the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Since 1988, surviving concentration camp prisoners, their children and grandchildren, and young Jews from all over the world have gathered in Auschwitz on Yom HaShoa, Israel’s national Holocaust Memorial Day, for the march.

Earlier on Tuesday (18 April), Israel marked the date with the sound of a two-minute siren.

President Isaac Herzog yesterday appealed for national unity on Yom HaShoa, after months of mass protests that have roiled the nation.

“Let us leave these sacred days, which begin tonight and end on Independence Day, above all dispute,” he said.

“Let us all come together, as always, in partnership, in grief, in remembrance.”

