Watch live: German, Polish, and Israeli presidents mark 80th anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Watch live as German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Polish president Andrzej Duda, and Israeli president Isaac Herzog come together on Wednesday, 19 April, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
The Warsaw Ghetto was set up in 1940, one year after Germany invaded. It was the largest ghetto in occupied Poland.
On 19 April 1943, hundreds of Jewish people imprisoned in the ghetto fought back against German occupiers.
It was the largest uprising by Jewish people in World War Two.
There are no surviving fighters still alive, but there are a small number of surviving witnesses who were children at the time of the revolt.
The presidents will take part in a commemorative ceremony in front of the Memorial to the Ghetto Heroes on the ground where the fighting erupted
They will later visit Warsaw’s Nozyk synagogue and attend an evening concert by the Polish-Israeli Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies