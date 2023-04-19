For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Polish president Andrzej Duda, and Israeli president Isaac Herzog come together on Wednesday, 19 April, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

The Warsaw Ghetto was set up in 1940, one year after Germany invaded. It was the largest ghetto in occupied Poland.

On 19 April 1943, hundreds of Jewish people imprisoned in the ghetto fought back against German occupiers.

It was the largest uprising by Jewish people in World War Two.

There are no surviving fighters still alive, but there are a small number of surviving witnesses who were children at the time of the revolt.

The presidents will take part in a commemorative ceremony in front of the Memorial to the Ghetto Heroes on the ground where the fighting erupted

They will later visit Warsaw’s Nozyk synagogue and attend an evening concert by the Polish-Israeli Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.