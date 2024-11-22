Sicilian businessman receives horse’s head as Godfather-style mafia warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A severed horse’s head was found on the property of a Sicilian businessman, an act that local authorities are attributing to a mafia intimidation practice.

The animal’s bloody head was left on the seat of a digger that belonged to the businessman, who is a construction contractor in Altofonte near Sicily’s regional capital Palermo. The body of a pregnant cow and its calf were also left on the site.

The grisly scene stirred up memories of one of the most famous scenes in the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola-directed film, The Godfather, starring Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone. In the film, a film producer wakes up with the severed head of his prized thoroughbred horse in his bed after he refuses Don Corleone’s request for his godson to be given a role.

The Sicilian contractor, who is known in the area and regularly takes up building work for local councils, reported the incident to the police and added that he had received threats earlier. The police believe that he may have become a target for allegedly refusing to pay protection money to the mafia or comply with their demands.

Altofonte mayor Angela De Luca offered “solidarity” to the businessman and said: “It stopped me in my tracks, I can’t explain such barbarity.”

“Our whole community is deeply shocked by an act which seems to take us back to mediaeval times. I have faith in the forces of law and order working to ascertain what happened and identify who is behind this dreadful act.”

Sicilian politician Edy Tamajo condemned the “vile” act and said: “This act of unheard-of cruelty represents a mafia mentality that must be eradicated.

“It is essential that the Carabinieri and the judiciary shed full light on this episode and bring those responsible to justice.”

The Sicilian mafia, also known as the Cosa Nostra, has for years had a strong base in Palermo.

Iano Monaco, president of the Order of Architects of the Province of Palermo, expressed “solidarity and support for the entrepreneur who was the victim of violent intimidation” in a statement.

In September last year, Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as the last “godfather”, died while receiving medical treatment for cancer after being arrested in January. He had been on the run since 1993 and was suffering from colon cancer at the time of his arrest. He is believed to have ordered dozens of Mafia-related murders for the Cosa Nostra.