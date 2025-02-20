Teenager kills two women in Czech shopping centre knife rampage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage attacker killed two women with a knife in a shopping centre in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove on Thursday before being detained shortly afterwards, police said.

Police were investigating the motive for the attack in the city 110 km (68 miles) east of Prague.

“Although we were on the scene within a few minutes of the report, both victims suffered injuries so serious that they could not be saved despite all efforts of responders,” the police said in a post on X.

A police spokesperson told Novinky.cz online news website the attack took place in a store at the outdoor shopping centre. The victims were employees at the shop.

The suspected male attacker, a 16-year-old Czech citizen, was detained 10 minutes after the incident, less than a kilometre away, the spokesperson said, adding a knife with a blade about 20 centimetres (8 inches) long was found nearby.

Hradec Kralove mapped:

Police had initially said the victims were wounded in the attack, before later reporting they had died from the injuries.

A paramedic responding to the scene told Novinky.cz that resuscitation efforts lasted around 40 minutes.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala offered his condolences to the relatives of the dead.

“What has happened in Hradec Kralove today is an absolutely incomprehensible and horrible act,” he posted on X.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

Police say the situation was under control and there was no danger to the public. No other details were immediately available.