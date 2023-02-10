For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquake was caught on their baby monitor.

The family, from Hull, was on holiday in Turkey when the earthquake hit, killing more than 21,000 people across the two middle eastern nations.

Lemi Sanli, who provides security for Hull City owner Acun Ilicali, was safe in Istanbul, but his wife Victoria and their baby daughter, Katelyn, were in Adana, close to the epicentre of the quake.

He described seeing Katelyn's cot shaking in footage captured on the baby monitor.

Mr Sanli told the Hull Live website: “When my wife sent me the video from the baby camera of what happened and how terrified she was I said, ‘I need to find a way to get to Adana.’

“You hear a big bang. You can hear the whole building squeaking and that tapping noise. When you watch it your blood freezes.”

Mr Sanli immediately hired a car and began a 12-hour drive through the ravaged city to be with his wife and young daughter.

He said: “In three different locations, I witnessed incidents where 20-30 vehicles were crashed and there were bodies everywhere. It was terrible.”

Video footage showed the cot shaking as the baby slept (Indy TV)

He reached Adana safely, but said he was shocked by the situation in the city. He says he watched around 15 buildings collapse while he was there.

He added: “Some have been rescued. Some are still under [the buildings]. There are still many more apartments that have not been looked under.”

The security worker was able to take his family to the southern city of Mersin, where he said things are “slightly better” although some petrol stations had run out of fuel and many shops had little to no bread.

He added: “Mersin is normally a summer place but right now it’s raining and it’s quite cold. Istanbul is snowing and the middle of Turkey is snowing. The weather conditions make it ten times worse.”

Aid workers have been working across Turkey to provide help (PA Media)

The United Nations has appealed for more aid for Turkey and Syria as the death toll from two devastating earthquakes crossed 21,000.

“Aid, life-saving aid, is desperately needed by civilians wherever they are irrespective of borders and boundaries,” said UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

“We need it urgently, through the fastest, most direct, and most effective routes. They need more of absolutely everything.”

The plea comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that survivors of the earthquakes across Turkey and Syria face the threat of a “secondary disaster” if aid does not reach them soon. The search for survivors has been impeded by sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which has made searching through unstable structures perilous.

Destruction seen in Antakya (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A British medical relief worker has said the situation in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake is some of the worst he has seen in his 30-year career.

Steve Mannion, an orthopaedic surgeon with UK Med, a charity that sends NHS professionals to disaster zones, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that patients were being treated in tents put up in hospital car parks, sometimes in below-zero temperatures and snowy conditions.

He said: “I have been a medical disaster relief worker for 30 years but the level of devastation here in the most affected areas is truly awful.

“Indeed the numbers of houses and buildings destroyed and the damage and the effect on the civilian population is one of the worst I've seen.”

Some people can be seen trying to reclaim the “remnants of their belongings” from their collapsed homes, he added, with others seen walking around with “minor injuries such as broken limbs” as medical care focuses on the most severely hurt.

Dr Mannion said there were efforts to open up humanitarian access to northern Syria, with only one border crossing currently operating.