Hungary election: Victor Orban’s Fidesz leading opposition by wide margin, early results suggest
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party is comfortably ahead of its opposition rivals, early results suggest.
Preliminary results with 23 per cent of national party list votes counted showed Fidesz carrying 60 per cent of votes compared to 29 per cent for a six-party opposition party alliance.
Fidesz was also ahead in most single-member constituencies based on early results.
