Hungary has granted political asylum to former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski, who is under investigation in Poland over accusations of misuse of public funds, drawing an angry reaction from Warsaw.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas, announcing the move, accused the Polish government of hounding its political opponents.

Poland called it a "hostile act" contrary to European Union principles. It summoned the Hungarian ambassador to the foreign ministry in Warsaw and handed him a formal protest note.

The ministry said that if Hungary failed to fullfil its European obligations, Poland would request that the European Commission initiate proceedings against it. It also recalled its ambassador to Hungary.

"There will be no Polish ambassador in Budapest because he will be on indefinite consultations in Warsaw," a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk's government says it has opened the way for prosecutors to investigate wrongdoing under Poland's previous nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government, which left office in 2023, that would previously have been covered up.

Mr Romanowski, a former deputy justice minister who was detained in a probe into the misuse of public funds, was released in July after the president of a European rights assembly said he had immunity as a member of the body. He denies the accusations against him.

"No one doubts in this case that those who stole, those who are corrupt, seek refuge in countries and under the wings of politicians who are very similar to themselves," Mr Tusk said on Friday.

Hungary's self-styled "illiberal" Prime Minister Orban was an ally of the PiS government, with both countries having EU funds frozen over rule of law concerns.

The funds for Warsaw were released after Tusk's government came to power in December 2023 and started undoing PiS court reforms.

Since then, Mr Tusk has been very critical of Orban, particularly of his position on the war in Ukraine and policies Poland considers to be pro-Russian.

Mr Orban has told Hungarian media Mr Tusk's government considers Hungarians to be enemies. His chief of staff, Mr Gulyas, said Hungary's decision was in accordance with both Hungarian and EU laws.

"The actions of Tusk's government have created a situation where the Polish government disregards its constitutional court's rulings...and uses criminal law as a tool against political opponents," Mr Gulyas said to the mandiner.hu website.

Mr Romanowski's arrest raised serious concerns about fair treatment and political bias in Polish legal proceedings, he said.

Polish opposition MPs including Mr Romanowski have also accused Tusk's government of engaging in a politically motivated witchhunt.

Reuters