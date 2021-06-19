Hungary fans held up an anti-kneeling banner as they marched through the streets of Budapest before the Euro 2020 match with France.

The protest against the anti-racism gesture took place as thousands of supporters made their way to the Puskas Arena on Saturday.

Other groups of fans walked behind large banners reading 'brotherhood" and 'Magyarorszag' - the Hungarian name for the country - as the crowd chanted, sang and let off flares.

It comes after Hungarian fans booed the Irish team for taking a knee before their game in Budapest on Tuesday.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said he agreed with their reaction and argued that "this kneeling business" had no place on the football pitch.

He also described it as a "provocation" because Hungary has no history of slavery.

"If you're a guest in a country then understand its culture and do not provoke it," Mr Orban told a press conference. "Do not provoke the host... We can only see this gesture system from our cultural vantage point as unintelligible, as provocation."

France, who are favourites to win the tournament, has decided not to take the knee before its matches at Euro 2020.

The match finished in a surpise 1-1 draw. Hungary took the lead shortly before half time before France equalised in the 66th minute.