Watch live: Hungarian opposition figure Peter Magyar leads anti-government protest in Budapest

Holly Patrick
Saturday 06 April 2024 13:50
Watch live as Hungarian opposition figure Peter Magyar leads an anti-government protest in Budapest on Saturday, 6 April.

More than 10,000 people are expected to join in the demonstrations, which will be followed by a rally at parliament.

The former Fidesz insider, who was married to former justice minister Judit Varga, has declared that he will launch his own political party,

The country’s largest protests in years were prompted in February when preisdent Katalin Novak resigned after it emerged that she had issued a pardon to a man imprisoned for helping cover up child sexual abuses by a director of a state-run orphanage.

Ms Varga, who approved the pardon as justice minister, also resigned.

Today’s demonstration is “demanding the departure of the entire ruling elite,” Mr Magyar wrote on Facebook.

Mr Magyar has announced a “Stand Up Hungarians” movement with a new website that reads: “Let’s show that together we can change the future of our country and build a sovereign, civil, modern European Hungary.”

