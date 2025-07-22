Ibiza Rocks cancels all events after two British men die at resort in a fortnight
Scottish tourists Gary Kelly and Evan Thomson are both suspected to have died after falling from balconies at the hotel
A popular Ibiza hotel has cancelled all of its upcoming events after two British men died in separate incidents in the space of two weeks.
Gary Kelly, a 19-year-old ice hockey player from Scotland, died at Ibiza Rocks hotel on Monday. His death came just two weeks after another Scottish tourist, 26-year-old Evan Thomson, died after falling off a balcony on 7 July.
Rapper Dizzee Rascal and drum and bass band Rudimental were set to take the stage in the famous resort this week, but both performances have been cancelled.
The hotel said its advertised events would be cancelled due to the “seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved”.
It added in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred. Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.
“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.”
Mr Kelly played for the Dundee Stars, which said it was “truly devastated” to hear of his passing.
“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken to hear this tragic news,” it added.
“Gary was hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him. His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed.”
The Aberdeen Lynx Ice Hockey Team said it was “heartbroken” to hear of the death of “one of our brightest young stars”.
“Gary was more than just a talented hockey player — he was a young man full of heart, passion, and dedication. On the ice, he gave everything he had. Off the ice, he brought energy, kindness, and an infectious love of life that lifted everyone around him.
“He wore his heart on his sleeve, and that spirit left a lasting mark on our team, our club, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
“Rest easy, Gary — you will always be one of our brightest stars.”
Other ice hockey teams including The Whitley Warriors, for whom Mr Kelly played briefly, and The Glasgow Clan, also paid tribute to Mr Kelly.
Earlier this month, Lel Kellighan, mother of Evan Thomson, confirmed his death on social media.
“I’m absolutely heartbroken to write and tell you all, earlier this week my son Evan was in a tragic accident whilst on holiday with his friends in Ibiza and sadly passed away,” she said.
“We are all absolutely broken. Please allow us some time.”
