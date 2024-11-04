Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Ikea’s German branch will pay a landmark €6 million compensation for the political prisoners in East Germany who were forced to build its furniture during the Cold War.

It will be paid to a new German government fund aiming to compensate victims of the former East German dictatorship. The compensation from IKEA will heap pressure on other western companies alleged to have profited from the dictatorships.

An independent investigation into the way in which Ikea profited from forced labour, commissioned by the furniture multinational itself, began in 2012.

Ikea will now contribute to the so-called hardship fund, which aims to provide support to victims of the dictatorship in economic distress.

Ikea will pay €6 million in compensation (David Parry/PA) ( PA Archive )

“These victims include, in particular, political prisoners who were forced to work in GDR (German Democratic Republic) prisons,” the German Bundestag said in an official statement.

The fund, which was created in 2021, is being managed by the office of the Union of Victims’ Associations of Communist Tyranny (UOKG). Ikea’s contribution to the fund is voluntary.

The CEO of Ikea Germany, Walter Kadnar, said the firm “regrets wholeheartedly” that Ikea products were produced by political prisoners in the GDR, the communist dictatorship which existed from 1949 until 1990.

“We therefore welcome the implementation of the hardship fund and are pleased to be able to keep our promise,” Mr Kadnar added in a statement.

Dieter Dombrowski, the federal chairman of UOKG, said: “After it became known that the company was involved in forced labour, IKEA accepted our invitation to engage in dialogue.

“Together, we have pursued the path of clarification, and IKEA has met the affected individuals on equal terms. Today’s decision is groundbreaking. We hope that other companies will follow IKEA’s example.”

Mr Dombrowski was a political prisoner in East Germany who was jailed after illegally entering the West. After moving out to West Berlin in the 1970s, Mr Dombrowski became a politician for the Christian Democrat (CDU) party.