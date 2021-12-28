Lebanese premier expects draft deal with IMF within weeks

Lebanon’s prime minister says talks with the International Monetary Fund are inching closer to a “final formula” for a draft deal before the end of February

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 28 December 2021 11:45
Lebanon
Lebanon

Lebanon’s prime minister said Tuesday that his government's talks with the International Monetary Fund are inching closer to a “final formula” for a draft on an agreement before the end of February.

Najib Mikati said the Cabinet was doing “its homework” ahead of talks with the IMF in mid-January. An IMF delegation will visit Lebanon again in late January or early February to lay out “the final formula for the agreement with them and then we will announce to the Lebanese where we stand,” Mikati said.

An agreement with the IMF will have to be approved by the government. Deep disagreements had divided the Lebanese delegation during last year’s negotiations with the IMF, with the government on one side and the central bank and local lenders on the other.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic crisis described as one of the worst in the world in the last 150 years. International financial institutions call it a deliberate depression, blaming Lebanon's political elite, in power for decades, of mismanaging the country’s resources

Mitaki spoke hours after President Michel Aoun called for an end to the 11-week government deadlock that has undermined state institutions.

Recommended

The Lebanese government has not been able to meet since mid-October, after the militant Hezbollah group and its allies demanded the removal of the lead judge investigating the massive explosion at the Beirut port last year.

Hezbollah accuses the judge of bias and its allies in government refused to attend Cabinet meetings until the government finds a way to remove him.

Mikati told reporters that he understands the concerns of some Lebanese regarding the port investigation but that there are “constitutional and legal frameworks” in place for dealing with it.

“The judiciary should be distanced from politics,” he said.

Mikati also said that Lebanon's Central Bank governor Riad Salameh, who is being investigated in Switzerland and France for potential money laundering and embezzlement, would stay in office at the time being.

“During wars you don’t change officers,” said Mikati, who took office in September. He has often described the efforts to resolve Lebanon’s economic crisis — the worst in its modern history — as a war.

Salameh, 71, once praised as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, has drawn scrutiny since the small country’s economic meltdown began two years ago.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in