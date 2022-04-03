AP News Digest 6:25 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Residents of Ukraine’s besieged southeastern coast awaited possible evacuation Sunday as the country’s president said Russia’s obsession with capturing a key port city had left its forces weakened and created opportunities for his military. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 940 words, photos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-INTELLIGENCE-BATTLE — Secret intelligence is playing an unusually public role in the war in Ukraine. Intelligence agencies, especially in the U.S. and Britain, have been remarkably willing to share their assessments of what is happening on the battlefield — and inside the Kremlin. Just this week, the U.S. declassified intelligence claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed about his military’s poor performance, and a British spy chief said demoralized Russian troops were sabotaging their own equipment. By Jill Lawless and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 970 words, photos.

FRANCE-ELECTIONS-FAR-RIGHT — French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen has softened her rhetoric and her image to broaden her appeal in next week’s presidential election — but is under threat from a provocative rival who has broken her monopoly as the watchdog of the country’s identity that they claim is under threat. By Elaine Ganley. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian “zero tolerance” approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SYRIA-CANCER — The beds fill up fast at a hospital ward in Syria’s capital operated by BASMA, a private charity association that supports Syrian children with cancer. It’s the biggest association to offer cancer diagnosis and treatment without charge — and for many among Syria’s impoverished population, it comes down to either that or no treatment at all. More than a decade of war has brought the Syrian health sector to its knees, and for many, cancer treatment is either unaffordable or in short supply. Hospitals across Syria — including a children’s hospital in Damascus — face severe shortages of medicines and medical equipment. By Omar Sanadiki. SENT: 610 words, photos.

MUSIC-GRAMMYS — Several Grammy Awards performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the show’s history books Sunday. Through her song “Happier Than Ever,” Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times. She’s in position to join Adele as the only artists to ever win three major categories — record, song and album of the year — twice. She previously won for “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted.” By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 850 words, photos.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————————————————

RUSSIA-DRUG SHORTAGES — First came the warnings, in messages among friends and families and on social media, to stock up on vital drugs in Russia before supplies were affected by crippling Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 920 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DAY-IN-PHOTOS — AP PHOTOS on Day 38: Retreating troops leave devastation. SENT: 150 words, photos.

——————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

———————————————

THEATER-DANIEL-CRAIG — Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19. SENT: 200 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-EXPLOSION — An explosion in the center of the Afghan capital of Kabul wounded at least 15 people, according to witnesses. SENT: 220 words.

AZERBAIJIN-NIGHTCLUB-EXPLOSION — An explosion struck a nightclub in the capital of Azerbaijan and set off a fire, killing one person and injuring 31, officials said. SENT: 140 words.

BERKELEY-FALCON-NEW-MATE — A peregrine falcon whose longtime mate died this week amid the breeding season appears to have found a new partner to help her hatch two eggs. SENT: 430 words.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————

GUANTANAMO-PRISONER RELEASE — The Defense Department says an Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years has been released and sent back to his homeland. SENT: 420 words, photo.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————

OBIT-ESTELLE-HARRIS — Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93. SENT: 520 words, photos.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————-

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Pakistan’s president dissolved Parliament on Sunday setting the stage for early elections after the prime minister sidestepped a no-confidence move earlier in the day. By Kathy Gannon and Munir Ahmed. SENT 1,050 words, photos.

MALTA-POPE — Pope Francis prayed for the world to show more kindness and compassion to refugees as he paid tribute in Malta to the shipwrecked St. Paul and meets with migrants who, like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and were welcomed. SENT: 720 words, photos.

HUNGARY-ELECTION — Polls opened across Hungary as voters in the Central European country faced a choice: take a chance on a diverse, Western-looking coalition of opposition parties, or grant nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban a renewed mandate with a fourth consecutive term in office. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SERBIA-ELECTION — Voters in Serbia cast ballots in a triple election likely to keep in power a populist government in the Balkan country that has refused to impose sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. SENT: 620 words, photos.

MALTA-POPE — Pope Francis prayed for the world to show more kindness and compassion to refugees as he paid tribute in Malta to the shipwrecked St. Paul and meets with migrants who, like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and were welcomed. SENT: 720 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean defense minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face “a serious threat.” SENT: 790 words, photos.

SRI-LANKA-ECONOMIC-CRISIS — Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka have marched in the capital, Colombo, protesting against the president’s move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency following demonstrations blaming the government for an economic crisis. SENT: 520 words, photos.

YEMEN — A tanker carrying badly needed fuel arrived in Yemen’s blockaded port of Hodeida on Sunday, as a cease-fire meant to stop the fighting in the war-torn country for two months entered its first full day. SENT: 420 words, photos.

COSTA RICA-ELECTION — A former president and a treasury minister from Costa Rica’s outgoing administration face off to become the country’s next leader. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOUTH-KOREA-POLITICS — South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has announced his intent to name a seasoned former prime minister and economic expert to serve as the country’s No. 2 official under his incoming government. SENT: 260 words, photos.

———————

SPORTS

——————-

NCAA-CHAMPIONSHIP-LOOKAHEAD — North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s fairytale ending with a gritty performance. Kansas went on a 3-point shooting spree to take down a fellow blue blood, putting coach Bill Self in position to win the second title he’s waited so long for. One of the bluest Final Fours ever is headed toward an epic finish: North Carolina and Kansas. They’ll meet Monday night in the Big Easy with a chance to add to their already-storied legacies. North Carolina will be playing for its seventh national championship. Kansas is looking for No. 4. By Baskeball Writer John Marshall. SENT: 680 words, photos.

——————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.