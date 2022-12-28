For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The French police have opened a suicide investigation into the drowning of an Iranian man in Lyon who had shared a video on social media to draw attention to the anti-government protests in Iran.

Mohammad Moradi, 38, was found in river Rhone in Lyon on Monday. Although emergency services intervened, they were unable to resuscitate him, AFP reported citing a police source.

Moradi had earlier posted a video on Instagram with the river in the background, where he said he would take his life to highlight Tehran's bloody crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Furious protests erupted in Iran in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran, where she was kept for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Since then at least 470 protesters have been killed by security forces, 64 of them under the age of 18, while more than 18,200 people have been arrested, according to human rights activist Hrana news agency. However, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have pegged the number of deaths in the protest to be 300.

In the video, Moradi raised the ongoing violent police crackdown on protesters, asking people to "do something".

"Now in my country, there is a very big movement against government violence. We have an Islamic regime that tries to drill things into people’s heads. The police attack people very violently during the demonstrations. Sadly, we have lost many young daughters, sons, teenagers and even kids,” he said, according to an English translation by Iran International.

"When you see this video, I will be dead," Moradi concluded.

Prosecutors in Lyod said they have launched an investigation to "verify the theory of suicide" in view in particular of the messages posted by the person concerned on social networks "announcing his intention".

Moradi was a history undergraduate student and worked in a restaurant. He is survived by his wife. Mourners placed candles and wreaths on the riverside railings on Tuesday to remember Moradi.

